New 'SNL' Not on Tonight, NBC Reairing Nick Jonas Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is a repeat once again this weekend, but it is the last one before the show comes back to finish out Season 46 this month. Instead of a new episode, NBC is airing the Feb. 27 episode, which featured Nick Jonas as musical guest and host. He performed his new singles "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven." His brother and fellow Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas made a cameo in Jonas' monologue and introduced one of his songs.

The May 8 episode is poised to be one of the most talked-about in recent memory since controversial billionaire Elon Musk is set to host. Musk, who has no acting experience outside of making cameos as himself in movies and TV shows, is best known as the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX. Miley Cyrus will be Musk's musical guest. Cyrus has become a regular guest on the show. This will be her seventh overall appearance on the show. She previously performed in 2017, 2018, and 2020, hosted in 2011, and pulled double duty in 2013 and 2015.

After SNL announced Musk would host back on April 24, the decision sparked an instant social media firestorm. Fans were quick to bring up the long list of controversial statements Musk has made in the past, particularly the incorrect statements he shared about the coronavirus pandemic. It was later reported that if a cast member decides against performing with Musk, executive producer Lorne Michaels would allow them to skip the show. However, sources told The Wrap that no cast members are planning to.

Jonas' episode coincided with the release of his solo album, Spaceman, his first since 2016 and the first solo project from any of the Jonas Brothers after their successful 2019 reunion. Jonas joked about the brothers' rumored break-up in his monologue. "I'm honestly so excited to be here and support you," Kevin asked Nick from the crowd. "And also, I got to ask: Are we good? Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?" Nick said they are "of course" still a band. "Are you sure? Because I just bought a house," Kevin said. "The band is still together. I promise," Nick said.

The episode also featured another gameshow sketch as the cold open. In So You Think You Can Get a Vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) hosted, with three governors judging contestants to see if they qualify for a coronavirus vaccine. Although the sketch is just over two months old, it is already far out of date as the vaccines have become widely available to Americans since it aired. About 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated, although the real Fauci has said that about 70 to 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated for the country to reach herd immunity, reports CNN.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays. Past episodes can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock.

