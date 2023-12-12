Sleepwalking Woman Wakes up and Finds a Dead Body in Her House in the Upcoming Showtime Series 'The Woman in the Wall'

The acclaimed miniseries The Woman in the Wall is coming to the U.S. next month, and Showtime is hyping up the premiere. The show starts with a bang when a sleepwalking woman waking up to find a dead body in her house, and it only gets more mysterious from there. You can watch the series on Showtime or stream it on Paramount+ with Showtime starting on Jan. 21, 2024.

The Woman in the Wall is a six-part thriller created by Joe Murtagh and starring Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack. It premiered on the BBC in the U.K. back in August and became an instant critical success, so audiences in the U.S. definitely have something to look forward to. Here, the show will help launch Showtime's cable rebrand to Paramount+ with Showtime, which is also the name of the streaming service as well. The show will be available on both.

Wilson plays Lorna, a woman living in a small fictional town called Kilkinure in Ireland. She awakens one morning to find the corpse of a woman in her house and is forced to wonder if she committed murder while sleepwalking. While investigating, she looks back on the life that led her to this point, including her incarceration at a convent as a teenager. She also has a daughter who she was forced to give up at birth, and is now looking to reconnect with.

Meanwhile, McCormack plays Detective Colman Akande, who is investigating another murder even before Lorna discovers the body in her house. He has secrets of his own that he is reluctant to confront, but Lorna is the catalyst that makes him look into his own past. Other stars include Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunn, Mark Huberman, Hilda Fay, Frances Tomelty and Dermot Crowley.

Showtime is in a transitional time right now – earlier this year, Paramount announced that the streaming app Showtime Anytime would be shutting down, and that Showtime would instead be available to cord-cutters with the higher tier subscriptions to Paramount+. On Monday, Paramount announced that the cable channel is getting a rebrand as well. It will now be called Paramount+ with Showtime, and will carry some Paramount+ content on the linear network.

"The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content," a spokesperson for the company told Variety. The Woman in the Wall premieres on Jan. 21 on Paramount+ with Showtime – both the cable channel and the streaming service.