'SEAL Team' Returning to CBS This Fall

SEAL Team is officially headed back to CBS! The military drama, which ran on the network for the first five seasons before moving to Paramount+ during Season 5, will be coming back to broadcast TV this fall in order to help fill in gaps for the schedule. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, networks have needed to rework their fall schedules, with CBS revealing a revamped schedule that includes unscripted and acquired series, including some Paramount+ originals.

It's not surprising to see that SEAL Team is one of the few Paramount+ titles making its way to CBS, considering it has been such a hit on both platforms. While no premiere date has been set, it is confirmed that CBS will be airing Season 5 of the series, which definitely fits, considering it left the network at that time. After The Challenge: USA's Season 2 comes to an end, SEAL Team will be taking over its slot on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, following the UK version of sitcom Ghosts, as well as reruns of Young Sheldon and the American version of Ghosts.

After its move to Paramount+, SEAL Team found a lot of success. The series was renewed for Season 6, which aired last year, and there's a Season 7 on the way. There is also a standalone SEAL Team movie in the works, but not many details have been released as of yet. With SEAL Team airing on CBS, this also gives fans the chance to still get a little dose of Max Thieriot, as Fire Country won't be airing due to the strikes. Luckily, since it is going to be Season 5 of the military drama that's airing, they won't have to see Clay Spenser suffer, at least not yet.

It's unknown if this could lead to Season 6 airing on CBS at a later time, but it may depend on the strikes and what the midseason schedule will look like. Networks probably won't start to work on their midseason schedules until the fall, but hopefully, things will be back to normal by then. At least fans will be able to see Bravo back on CBS, and the network should be releasing premiere dates in the coming weeks. Though, of course, if they don't want to wait until the fall, all six seasons of SEAL Team are streaming on Paramount+, which will surely keep fans busy for a while.