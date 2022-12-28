Ryan Seacrest Reacts to CNN's New Year's Eve Changes After Andy Cohen Insulted Him in 2021

Television is a serious business for Ryan Seacrest, so it's no surprise that he endorses CNN's decision to block anchors from drinking during the network's New Year's Eve show. While drinking has created many memorable moments on CNN, including Andy Cohen's out-of-nowhere insult of Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast last year, the network's new leadership has decided to go sober on Dec. 31. This is a "good idea," as far as Seacrest is concerned.

"I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly on Monday. "I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more."

Seacrest then suggested alcohol was likely responsible for Cohen's jab at his show during CNN's 2021-2022 New Year's Eve show. During the broadcast, Cohen told CNN viewers that the smoke behind him and co-host Anderson Cooper came from "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us." He then said anyone watching ABC's New Year's Eve show had "seen nothing." On the first 2022 episode of his SiriusXM show, Cohen said he regretted the comment, adding that he was "just stupid and drunk and feeling it" at the time. CNN also said in a statement that they "addressed" the situation with Cohen and were planning to bring him back.

The American Idol host believes Cohen never would have made the comment in the first place if he wasn't drinking. "I think our show's a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning," Seacrest told EW. "Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."

In November, new CNN chief Chris Licht announced during a town hall discussion with CNN staffers that there will be no drinking during the New Year's Eve broadcast, reports Variety. Licht told employees he believed the drinking damaged the "respectability" they enjoy among viewers. Last week, CNN confirmed that Cohen and Cooper will host the New Year's Eve show from Times Square, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. It's unclear if Don Lemon, the source of many infamous drunk moments, will be returning.

Meanwhile, Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 for ABC. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. Billy Porter, Ciara, D-Nice, Jessie James Decker, and Liza Koshy will introduce performances from other venues across the country.