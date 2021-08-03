Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

✖

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.

"I feel like for me, it was really of a time," O'Donnell told PEOPLE on July 29. "The time to start a new show for TV now with the social delivery platforms that they have is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge." She went on to note how she reads PEOPLE and "half the time" she has no idea who the celebrities are. "Imagine the stories that you promote as the big story, like so-and-so and so-and-so had a baby. I'm like, 'What? Who? From where?'" O'Donnell said. "So I don't think that I would do it again."

O'Donnell later pointed out that her career has been "so unpredictable that you never know what will happen, but I think that the time is past that for me." After Rosie ended, O'Donnell hosted The Rosie Show on Oprah Winfrey's OWN, but the show only lasted one season due to poor ratings. It was canceled in 2012.

Elsewhere in hew new PEOPLE interview, O'Donnell recalled her 1996 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, long before DeGeneres would launch her own successful daytime talk show. At the time, DeGeneres was about to shake up the television world by coming out as gay in the Ellen episode "The Puppy Episode." On Rosie, DeGeneres joked that the audience finds out that she is "Lebanese" and a "big, big fan of Casey Kasem." O'Donnell had not come out publicly as gay yet, and jokingly told DeGeneres that she is also a fan of Kasem, so "maybe I'm Lebanese."

At the time she interviewed DeGeneres, O'Donnell thought her fellow comedian was making a big mistake. "I just thought this is going to ruin her career and ruin her life," O'Donnell told PEOPLE. "And I think she was very brave to do what she did back then. And I think that I was kind of brave in my own way to stand next to her and say, 'Oh yeah, I think I'm a Lebanese too.'"

While the chances of The Rosie O'Donnell Show being revived are slim, fans will get to see O'Donnell at work soon. During an appearance on Danny Pellegrino's podcast Everything Iconic, O'Donnell revealed that she has a cameo role in Amazon's upcoming A League of Their Own. O'Donnell starred in Penny Marshall's original 1992 film, alongside Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Madonna. "I’m playing a bartender in one of the scenes at a local gay bar," O'Donnell told Pellegrino, reports Deadline.

The new A League of Their Own series was created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and takes a "fresh approach" to the story of the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Jacobson will star in the show, alongside Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field. O'Donnell has seen the pilot episode, which was "just beautiful," she said.