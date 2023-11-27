'Rick and Morty' Season 7, Episode 8: How to Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 8, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" premieres on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. You can watch the series on cable or on stream it on the Adult Swim app if you have a valid cable login. Otherwise you'll need to wait at least a while to see it for yourself.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is premiering week-to-week now, but for many of its young viewers, a full-on cable package is just not in the cards. You can't subscribe to the Adult Swim app itself, meaning that the new episodes are not available on any subscription-based services. However, you can purchase the season for $18.99 on digital stores including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu. That way the new episodes will usually be available to watch within hours of their premiere on cable. However, if you're holding out for the new episodes to join previous seasons on Max and Hulu, it will be at least a few months according to Adult Swim.

Episode 8 promises to reintroduce this show's version of Ice-T – voiced by series co-creator Dan Harmon – and reveal that he used to be a student of Morty's (Harry Belden) math teach, Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson). The preview indicates that Ice-T goes by "Water-T" now after the events of Season 2, Episode 5, "Get Schwifty" melted his cold exterior. It's a funny plotline to pick back up this late in the game, but there's no telling where it will lead.

Harmon's impression of Ice-T was a staple of his defunct podcast Harmontown, where he often improvised rap lyrics on the fly in front of a live audience. However, the real Ice-T has commented on the impression a few times since "Get Schwifty premiered back in 2015. At first, he tweeted: "This happens with cartoonists after lots of drugs... Fn Crazy!!"

Ice-T seemed to warm up to his sci-fi depiction as the years went on. In 2019 he responded to a fan on social media, writing: "I got a lotta Love from my RickandMorty appearance!" Perhaps that means that Ice-T would be open to appearing on the show himself. In 2018, Harmon told an interviewer from Inverse that he still hoped to book Ice-T for a cameo some day.

"I love Ice T and it would be a fantasy come true to have him come and do Ice T or Water T or any other character," Harmon said. "He could be Vice President or whatever. It would be great to work with him sometime. I love his voice. That's why I do a dumb impression of it... Ice T, this is my personal appeal to you. Please come do a voice for Rick and Morty."

Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 8, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" premieres on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. It will be available to stream on the Adult Swim app or on digital stores like Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.