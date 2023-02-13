Popular News Anchor Exits Show to Focus on Upcoming Memoir

Newscaster Yamiche Alcindor is leaving her job at PBS News' Washington Week to focus on writing her memoir. Alcindor announced this move on Monday, noting that she will still contribute reporting to NBC News. Alcidnor has been the moderator of Washington Week since 2021.

"After deep thought and some meaningful conversations, I have decided to step away from the moderator role of Washington Week. This move will allow me to focus full time on my commitments to NBC News and to finish my upcoming memoir," Alcindor said on Monday in a statement publicized on her Twitter account. Alicondor was previously the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour. Her work with NBC News is much more recent.

I won't forget about the time, commitment, dedication & hard work that all of the Washington Week team & our amazing guests of reporters put into making the past two years so successful. Our ability to make the news digestible for the PBS audience has been remarkable. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 13, 2023

Washington Week is a roundtable-style talk show featuring mostly journalists who discuss the biggest stories of each week. It first premiered in 1967. It airs on Friday evenings and is produced by NewsHour Productions in Washington, D.C. It is filmed at WETA-TV.

WETA president and CEO Sharon Rockefeller issued a memo to staffers alongside Alcindor's resignation. It read: "We are very grateful to Yamiche for her commitment to the highest standards of journalism during her years in public media." As for the next moderator, Rockefeller said: "we will draw on the strong roster of journalists at PBS NewsHour and in the Washington press corps to continue this good work."

In her statement, Alcindor spoke highly of her colleagues at PBS and the work they did together. She praised the show and its unique format, clearly admiring the work done there. Alcindor wrote to viewers: "As I step away from the show, I hope to still see you regularly as I report on the big stories and the impact of policy & politics on everyday Americans for NBC News."

Thank you to our loyal viewers & supporters of Washington Week. As I step away from the show, I hope to still see you regularly as I report on the big stories & the impact of policy & politics on everyday Americans for NBC News. My last day at Washington Week will be February 24. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 13, 2023

Alcindor will wrap up her tenure on Washington Week on Friday, Feb. 24. She will continue as the Washington correspondent for NBC News, presumably without interruption. Alcidnor is 36 years old and is already lauded for her work as a journalist, notably kicking off with coverage of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. She rose to the national level quickly and has made many appearances on MSNBC for years now.

So far, little is known about Alcindor's planned memoir. She was born in Miami, Florida to Haitian-born parents and she took an interest in journalism at a young age. Alcindor was an intern at the Miami Herald twice, among other outlets. She earned her bachelor's degree at Georgetown University and her master's degree at New York University. Fans have two more weeks to catch her on PBS News' Washington Week.