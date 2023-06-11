'Partridge Family' Reboot in the Works

The Partridge Family is coming back in the form of a reboot! The Hollywood Reporter reports that Sony Pictures Television – Kids will be giving the musical family from the 1970s an animated look, and that's not all. The series will focus on a Black family in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood. Operating a food truck, the family travels throughout the five boroughs in New York and "serve up treats and tunes." The original series had a similar premise, only it followed the family embarking on a tour across the country, with most episodes after the first season taking place in the family's hometown.

The original series ran for four seasons on ABC and starred Shirley Jones, David Cassidy, Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crough, Jeremy Gelbwaks, Dave Madden, Brian Forster, and Rick Segall. Eight albums came from the Partridge Family, with five compilation albums and a holiday album. The most recent compilation came out in 2005, celebrating The Very Best of The Partridge Family.

SPT – Kids is also developing a Bewitched animated series, and as of now, they are both in early development with no writers attached. Due to the writers' strike, it's likely that no one will be attached to write the script or be cast until the strike is over. Unfortunately, there's no end in sight for it, so it could be a while. There's also no way of knowing if the series will actually move forward, either, so it's just going to be a waiting game until more news is released.

This actually isn't the first time that the Partridge Family were in animated form. A sci-fi version, Partridge Family 2200 A.D. saw the family living in the futuristic 2200 A.D., and they were a "galaxy-famous" musical act. It ran for one season, and only 16 episodes on CBS in 1974, and original actors Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crough, and Brain Forster voiced their respective characters, while Susan Dey only did two episodes before being replaced, as did Dave Madden.

In 2004, VH1 had a reality show to search for the cast of an updated series. On In Search of the Partridge Family, Emma Stone won the role of Laurie, but the then-upcoming scripted series never made it past the pilot stage, so nothing came of it. The new animated series seems promising, especially since it's not exactly the same as the original series, with both the storyline and the format. Hopefully, something comes from it so old and new generations can experience the Partridge Family, but in the meantime, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.