'Night Court' Star India de Beaufort Exits Series

Night Court will be down one person for Season 3. TVLine reports that India de Beaufort will be leaving the series ahead of the upcoming season. The actress portrayed prosecutor Olivia Moore in the first two seasons. She made the heartbreaking announcement on her Instagram after Night Court's renewal, both celebrating the Season 3 pickup and reflecting on her short time on the NBC sitcom.

"For the last two years I have had the immense privilege of driving onto the WB lot and walking onto a stage filled with the most hard working, loving and talented cast and crew that comedy has to offer," de Beaufort wrote. "Today they received a season three pick up. Knowing and loving them as I do, I am beyond overjoyed for the most deserving people I know. I will miss the honor of being in their brilliant company, but my god. That was fun. My time at Night Court has come to an end. I owe a great thanks to NBC, WB, After January Productions and our Writers / Producers / Directors / Cast and Crew for two incredible years. My favorite thing about this business is how often old friends appear in new places; that'll be a day I look forward to greatly. Much love, India x."

de Beaufort is the latest star to leave Night Court. Kapil Talwalkar, who played court clerk Neil, exited ahead of Season 2, while Nyambi Nyambi replaced him as Wyatt Shaw. As of now, it's unknown who will be playing the show's newest prosecutor, but news will likely be announced in the coming months. It will be sad to not see de Beaufort on the series, but at the very least, perhaps they will explain why Olivia had to leave. Maybe she can even return later down the line, even if it's just to pop in to say hi.

It won't be long until fans are greeted by the new prosecutor. Following its Season 2 finale in March, Night Court will be returning to NBC this fall but at a new time. Instead of kicking off the night, it will instead be airing at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, following new series St. Denis Medical. There are going to be some changes to Night Court for Season 3, but it may be just what the sitcom needs to continue its growing success.