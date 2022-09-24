Netflix Reveals 'Bridgerton' Spinoff Official Title, First Look

Bridgerton's first spinoff is on the way. Expanding the universe of the Regency-era series will follow Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The prequel, which returns the mothership show's Golda Rosheuvel as the adult version of Charlotte, tells the story of how the young queen's marriage to King George ignited a great love journey and a change in society. Scandal's Shonda Rhimes will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the series. The show will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Entertainment Tonight obtained the official first photo for the series. In the photo, Amarteifio steps into the shoes of Queen Charlotte in a long-sleeved, corseted cream gown, covered with a light gray hooded cape with a crown on her head and jewels dangling from her ears. In addition to the first-look photo, a teaser trailer has been released. In the video, Rosheuvel and Andoh welcomed Amarteifio into the world as they previewed her portrayal of the character.

"We have this wonderful tag team, where we high-five each other and the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and the younger, do you know what I mean? It's really cool, I love it," Rosheuvel told Amarteifio. "Can I say, as a compliment to you both. There is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte," Andoh praised. "India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it. When I look at India, I see Golda. I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it's a beautiful thing."

Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in Dec. 2020. Set during the Regency era in England, eight siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. The series became the most-streamed series on the platform in Netflix's history.

Also starring in the series is Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.