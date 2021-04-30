NBC Sets 2021 Finale Dates for 'Chicago' and 'Law & Order' Franchises

✖

NBC's 2020-2021 television season finale dates are set. Due to delayed production returns last summer, a few shows are going later than usual, with some not ending until June. The One Chicago universe shows will end their seasons in the last week of May, while the two Law & Orders end on the first Thursday of June. This Is Us is notably ending earlier than planned, since the coronavirus protocols made it difficult to complete a full 18-episode season.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will end their seasons on Wednesday, May 26. Chicago P.D. is ending its eighth season, while Chicago Fire is ending its ninth. Chicago Med is the youngest of the three shows and will be ending its sixth season. Fans do not have to get their petitions ready just yet though, as all three shows were in the first of the three-season renewals ordered in February 2020. The medical drama New Amsterdam was also renewed for three more seasons. It is in the middle of its third season, which will not end until Tuesday, June 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

As for the Law & Order shows, they will both end their seasons on Thursday, June 3 beginning at 9 p.m. ET. SVU is now in Season 22, which was the first of its own three-season renewal. The show is now the longest-running primetime drama in television history, and Mariska Hargitay is expected to be back in each upcoming season. The renewal means SVU will be on the air through at least 2023.

Organized Crime just started its first season in early April, and marked the return of Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler. While it seems like a given that the show will be renewed for a second season, NBC has not done so officially. During a virtual press conference with journalists earlier this month, executive producer Dick Wolf was so confident in the show getting picked up that he teased plans for Season 2.

"The thing that really excites me about the show — and I’m not speaking for Chris, but I think is exciting for him — is that this is the first Law & Order with literally a completely different storytelling," Wolf explained. "In a 24-episode season, which you should think next year would be, you should think about the fact that it’s going to be three eight-episode arcs. And the first third of the season is The Godfather, the second third is American Gangster and the last third is Scarface."

Due to multiple coronavirus delays, NBC cut This Is Us Season 5 short by two episodes. This means 16 episodes will air instead of the usual 18. The finale will now air on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the show and past episodes on the new Peacock streaming platform.

