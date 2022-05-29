NBC Moves Primetime Drama to New Night, Cancellation Possible

✖

NBC's Transplant is moving to a new night. But, the move could be a sign that the series is facing cancellation. Transplant, which TV Series Finale reported is the lowest-rated show on NBC, has officially moved to Saturday nights.

NBC is currently airing Season 2 of Transplant. The Canadian medical drama stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Ayisha Issa, and Linda E. Smith. It centers on Dr. Bashir Hamed, played by Haq, a Syrian refugee who flees to Canada with his little sister and ends up earning a residency at the biggest Emergency Department in the best hospital in Toronto. Prior to its move to Saturday, Season 2 of Transplant was airing on Sundays.

Transplant also hasn't been doing too well on Sunday nights. According to TV Series Finale, it is down 64% in the demo and 66% in viewership in comparison to Season 1. With those figures, Transplant is the lowest-rated show on NBC. As a result, and considering its move to the low-traffic Saturday, it's possible that the show could be facing cancellation. However, luckily enough for the series, it has already been renewed for Season 3. Still, if viewership continues to trend too low, it's possible that NBC will move the drama to its streaming service, Peacock.

NBC has already made a decision on several of its other shows. The network canceled numerous shows in mid-May including Kenan, The Endgame, and Mr. Mayor. Unfortunately, for fans of The Endgame, Season 1 of the show ended on a cliffhanger. Now, it appears as though viewers won't get to see any of those questions answered, as NBC will not be moving forward with Season 2. The series was on the bubble for the network prior to its cancellation, and it seemed as though the cast was aware. During an interview with star Ryan Michelle Bathé, she noted to TV Line that it might be the end of the road for The Endgame despite how hard fans have been pushing for another season.

"And whatever happens, I have been so honored to see that there are people out there who respond to the show," she said. "It's a lot of hard work, and to know that it didn't just end up in a vacuum, it's nice. It's a nice moment for me to feel like the things that I've done and the things that I'm doing, all of that hard work, this didn't go into some vacuum, and no one's ever going to see it, and the fact that people are responding and appreciating. ... So the Endgame tribe is great and wonderful, and they want a Season 2, and that's the most rumbling I've heard about a Season 2 has been from the fans, saying, "Renew The Endgame!" So we'll see. Either way, it's been a wonderful ride."