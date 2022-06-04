NBC Revives Celebrity-Packed TV Show After 10 Years

✖

NBC is rustling around in the deep end of unscripted television for the network's upcoming summer schedule. While a few solid favorites are returning, like America's Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior, there's another from the past that will also return to the network after a decade.

Who Do You Think You Are? from producer Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky is set to return to NBC after a decade after last appearing on the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will premiere on Sunday, July 10, and follows celebrities as they trace their ancestry and take wild twists.

"Each week a different celebrity guest will go on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and experts, unlocking past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time," a press release from NBC reads. "Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records from Ancestry(R), the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, will provide remarkable insights into the stars' background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together."

The series ran for three seasons on NBC before moving to TLC in 2013, last airing in Dec. 2018. NBC recovered the series in 2019 but has waited until now to premiere. The pandemic has likely played a part but the nature of the series almost has a hand in the delay.

The show follows celebrities from all walks as they research their family history with the help of experts, genealogists and historians to determine where their family tree bends and ends up. Some of the celebs making an appearance this season include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Bradley Whitford and Zachary Quinto.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that America's Got Talent will return for season 17 on May 31, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara returning with host Terry Crews. Live shows won't start until Aug. 9, while also acting as a lead in to the new competition show Dancing With Myself. This show follows dance challenges that will remind viewers of TikTok clips where contestants take part in dance challenges from names like Shakira, Nick Jonas and YouTube star Liza Koshy.

Who Do You Think You Are? and a similar show, Finding Your Roots on PBS, both offer an experience many can't help but watch unfold. Its return to NBC will possibly offer a window into the past for many looking for ways to rebuild connections in today's pandemic-laden world.