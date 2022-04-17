'My Wife and Kids' Star Jen Freeman Launches Major New Venture

✖

Most people know Jennifer Freeman from her role as Claire Kyle on the hit ABC sitcom My Wife & Kids. For four seasons, she starred as the ditsy middle child of the Kyle clan. Since then, she's had some highs and lows in life and is sharing it all in podcast form. The actor went through a turbulent divorce just months after giving birth to her daughter Isabella. Freeman, who also starred in the dance flick You Got Served and recently appeared in several holiday flicks, was married to former NBA star, Ear Watson. After discovering his infidelity, she admits she went a little crazy and found herself in the headlines for allegedly attacking Watson. But that was years ago, and now she's healed and wants other women to know they can do it to via her podcast Be Free.

It appears the podcast is a rebrand of an initial idea she had last year. She hosts the podcast with Marie Michel. "I went through a divorce," Freeman told to JaGurl TV. " I wanted to take responsibility for the part I played in the marriage not working out, it's easy to blame another person. You need to take responsibility for yourself, so I did that…I wanted to really work on myself and getting to the root of why I had the issues that I had, I really was depressed, I had a lot of hurts …even before my marriage… I wanted to allow myself the freedom, and the space, and the time to be able to heal properly."

In her journey, she learned she needed to live life to the fullest. Her journey included a vow of celibacy, re-committing to her faith, and honing in on her acting career.

"In that process and that journey," she added. "I discovered so much about myself, I hadn't been living the fullest that I thought I could be living. I mean I had just been kind of existing, I was numb, I had done a lot of things to numb myself."

The podcast is branded as honest girlfriend conversation. In each episode, Freeman and Michel "unravel the most intimate topics of life through conversation and wine."