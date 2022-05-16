Miley Cyrus Will Return to Host 2023 New Year's Eve Special

✖

On Monday, NBC revealed that it has secured Miley Cyrus once again to host its New Year's Eve celebration broadcast. Cyrus helped the network ring in 2022 to great praise, and NBC is hoping she can pull it off again. At the network's upfront presentation, it teased Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Cyrus co-hosted the 2022 New Year's Eve broadcast with SNL star Pete Davidson, but so far the network has only confirmed Cyrus to be returning. However, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels will be back as an executive producer once again, so there's a strong chance that someone from his stable of comedians will join Cyrus on stage. The previous broadcast also featured performances by Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more. The 2023 lineup has not been set just yet.

Cyrus' 2022 New Year's Eve show was the highest-rated coverage of the holiday NBC has ever managed, according to a report by Deadline. It had a total of 4.4 million viewers and a Nielsen rating of 1.89 among adults aged 18 to 49. Advertisers were particularly pleased to see younger viewers tuning into the televised show with the help of investments in streaming access.

Cyrus' New Year's Eve special was set apart from its competition, including the two broadcasts from Times Square in New York City on CNN and ABC. Miley's New Year's Eve Party was broadcast from Miami, Florida, and it began relatively early at 10:30 p.m. ET. It was the second-most-watched special of the night behind the classic New Year's Rockin' Eve. It was one of two brand new specials that year alongside CBS' experimental New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Cyrus suffered a pretty major wardrobe malfunction during the special which largely dominated the news cycle after it was done. She took it in stride and consequently delivered one of the most poignant moments of the night, telling the audience that a live event like this was "all about flexibility." She continued: "Let's bring that into the new year with us!" Many fans and critics credited Cyrus for her grace in this moment.

Hopefully this year's special can be just as memorable without any embarrassment. Cyrus will host NBC's New Year's Eve special at the end of the year. Stay tuned for updates on her co-host and other factors as they become available.