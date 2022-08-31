It's been announced that a major '90s game show is getting rebooted in 2023. The BBC has revealed plans to bring back Gladiators, which was well-known in the U.S. as American Gladiators. "The much loved Saturday night staple will be back with an 11-episode series, made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK, and will welcome a brand new generation of superhumans who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength," the BBC said in a press release.

The rebooted series "will include brand new games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each episode with fan favourite The Eliminator." BBC adds that "viewers can look forward to feeling the power of the Gladiators once again and can enjoy the challenge of the champions later in 2023." Speaking about the new series, Kate Phillips — Director of Unscripted at the BBC — says: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You'll have to tune in to find out!"

Scot Cru, EVP of Global Formats and Unscripted Content, MGM Television, added, "Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide. We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can't wait to introduce our UK Gladiators." Dan Baldwin, Managing Director Hungry Bear, also offered a statement, saying, "It's the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer."

Dom Bird, SVP MGM International Unscripted Television said, "MGM UK is incredibly excited to deliver a huge show with the scale, energy and drama that Saturday nights on BBC One are made for. It's going to be an epic series, pushing our next-level Gladiators and contestants to the very limits of their physical abilities." The new show is set to begin filming "at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023 and further information about the series including broadcast details will be announced in due course." At this time, no specific premiere date has been announced, but we can speculate the show could be on track for the 2023-2024 TV season.