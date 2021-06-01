'MacGyver' Star Lucas Till Bounces Back From Cancellation With New Role

✖

MacGyver may have been canceled recently, but star Lucas Till is moving on to another project. On Thursday, TV Line reported that Till joined the FX project, The Spook Who Sat By the Door. The series, which will soon film the pilot, is based on the book of the same name by Sam Greenlee.

The Spook Who Sat By the Door will star Y'lan Noel in the main role as Dan Freeman, who is the first Black CIA operative. Till will portray CIA agent Graham Renfroe in the series, which is set in the 1960s. The FX series has also cast Nafessa Williams, who most recently starred in The CW's Black Lightning, Nathan Darrow from House of Cards, and Devious Maids' Tom Irwin. Till's involvement in this project comes shortly after MacGyver came to an end in late April.

MacGyver aired its series finale on April 30. It was originally reported in early April that MacGyver would be coming to an end after Season 5. At the time, Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, released a statement about the show's cancellation. In his statement, Kahl issued his gratitude to the cast and crew for all of the work they did over the past five seasons. He also said that they wanted to reveal the news about MacGyver's cancellation ahead of time so that the production would be able to produce a satisfying finale for the show's dedicated fans.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew," Kahl said. "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.” Of course, Till also released a statement about the show's cancellation. In his message, he thanked the show's fans for following their journey, writing, in part, “The past five years have been what I will look on later as the most formative years of my life… Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me.”