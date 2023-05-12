'Lopez Vs. Lopez' Season 2 Fate Revealed at ABC

NBC has renewed Lopez vs. Lopez for a second season, as Deadline reports, thanks to the success of the first season. The show saw an average of 2M total viewers per episode and a 0.27 rating among the 18-49 demographic, which Nielson reports as is the highest-indexing broadcast series for English-dominant Hispanic households. The show also has the highest portion of long-tail viewing among all NBC comedies on its affiliate streaming platform, Peacock.

From Debby Wolfe, showrunner and creator, the series follows a working-class family as they navigate everything in life together. Starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, the comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school father who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their relationship. The show is semi-autobiographical, as the father/daughter pair were estranged for a number of years.

Lopez's original series, The George Lopez Show, aired for six seasons on ABC. It aired in syndication on Nick at Nite beginning in 2007, having an almost 13-year run on the network.

Lopez Vs. Lopez stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal. Wolfe makes history as the first Latina to co-create and serve as showrunner of a network sitcom for a full first season.

Regarding bringing her real-life family drama to a comedy series, Mayan spoke with Complex Magazine ahead of the debut episode for Season 1 about why she took her life to the small screen.

"I've always wanted my pain to mean something. I didn't know when that was going to happen and that time is now. But I've always wanted for people to feel like they are not alone. Because I think just the exposure and because sometimes you just feel like the world is your own and all your problems are just your own," she said. "You don't feel like anyone can relate to that. And just simply having that exposure out there can make such a huge difference in someone's life. I can't wait for this show and I'm hoping that people will come up to me, hopefully, and show how the show relates to them. Tell me stories. And I just really want a core of connection."