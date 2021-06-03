'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Fans Slam Kelly Ripa for Getting 'Awfully Close' to Ryan Seacrest

✖

Live With Kelly and Ryan fans have slammed Kelly Ripa for getting "awfully close" to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Inquisitr reports that's the pair were finally allowed to sit closer together on their morning talk show, following months of Covid-19 safety measures forcing them to remain distanced. This apparently did not sit well with fans, however, as many apparently voiced criticism of Ripa and Seacrest returning to their pre-pandemic seating.

"Last week her and Mark were socially distanced from each other and now it's all okay. Lmao," one fan commented, with another exclaiming, "Exactly!" A third social media user added, "Funny how last week she had to be 6 ft apart from her own husband." This was a reference to Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, sitting six feet from the hosts when he appeared as a guest on a recent episode.

While some Live fans are unnerved by Ripa and Seacrest sitting close again, it seems there is no real cause for concern. Back in April, Ripa and Consuelos appeared as guests on the Double Date podcast and discussed their "almost old-fashioned" relationship. "She makes the home a home," Consuelos said of Ripa.

"What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive … we're progressive people," Ripa then added. "And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles." She later added that her husband's filming schedule has made it so she has "never had to leave home to work."

"I've been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he's always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he's had to go live in another country to work on a set over there," Ripa explained. "Traveling is hard and being away from home is hard and sometimes he would miss milestones for the kids, and I know that was hard for him." Notably, She also shared that it was Consuelos who encouraged her to host Live when she was considering her options.

"I wanted to raise my kids. I didn't want to have them and never get to see them," Ripa said. "And the talk show afforded me this opportunity where I would work in the morning, early in the morning, and then I would have the rest of the day to take them to their activities or be there and watch the ballet recital, be there and do all of those things."

Ripa then added, "In that way, we're very traditional. He made those sacrifices, but I think he wouldn't know how to find a ballet class." She finally joked, "He wouldn't know how to go about signing the kids up for religion classes."