Kelli Giddish 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit Date Revealed

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit now has an end date. The star, who plays Det. Amanda Rollins, will exit during an episode airing in December. Giddish joined the show back in Season 13 as one of the new detectives in the wake of Christopher Meloni's departure.

The episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8, TVLine confirms. Give Me My Remote previously reported that SVU showrunner David Graziano said Giddish's last episode will be the ninth of Season 24. Rollins will reportedly not be killed off in the episode, and will also appear in an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. That's all good news for fans of the character.

SVU writers have also sought to assure fans that the Rollisi relationship will have a happy ending. In Season 23, Rollins and A.D.A. Dominic "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) finally gave in to their feelings for one another and started a relationship. In the Season 24 premiere, which was part of a three-hour crossover with Law & Order and Organized Crime, Carisi rushed to be by Rollins' side in the hospital after she was shot in the abdomen.

"I already know how we're going to say goodbye (for now) to her," Graziano on Instagram in August after Giddish announced her departure. "It will be an honest exploration of sisterhood, chosen family, redemption, and hope – with a storyline tailor-made for our two female powerhouses. Love will prevail for Rollisi because I'm a romantic like that."

After some speculation among fans, Giddish confirmed on Aug. 24 that this season will be her last on SVU. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years," she wrote. "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

New episodes of SVU air on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, between Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Past episodes of all three shows are available to stream on Peacock. This season of SVU introduced a new detective, Grace Muncy, played by Queen of the South star Molly Burnett.