'Law & Order: SVU': Christopher Meloni and Ice-T Have Hilarious Response to Feud Rumors

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni entertained fans on Monday, even though there is no new episode of the long-running series airing until Thursday. Meloni shared a screenshot of an email from the National Enquirer, claiming they were feuding. The actors had a hilarious response to the rumor.

Early Monday, Meloni shared the email after Ice-T forwarded it to him. "The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story about actors Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are feuding since the latter's return to the franchise," the email read. "Sources told the Enquirer that the former rapper has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back."

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS. https://t.co/fhbglPPLs9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 16, 2023

These rumors are completely bunk. "So... [Ice-T] was sent this. He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding," Meloni wrote in response. "LOL... Clownass MFs... Chris is my MF man! F'em... They just make BS up. Crazy," Ice-T added.

Ice-T also retweeted Meloni. "Just sent this email over to my guy [Meloni]," he wrote. "Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air... WOW... MFs are really on that BS."

One fan jokingly wrote to Meloni and Ice-T that it would be difficult to choose sides in this supposed feud. "Thank god because if we had to choose between you two it would probably be Ice," the fan wrote. "Same," Meloni replied.

Meloni starred in the first 12 seasons of SVU as Det. Elliot Stabler. Ice-T joined in Season 2 as Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, who was recently promoted to sergeant. Only Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson has appeared in more SVU episodes than Fin.

Meloni made his triumphant return to SVU during Season 22 when he was introduced in a crossover event with his new spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Since then, Meloni has frequently appeared on SVU, while Hargitay and Ice-T have stopped by Organized Crime. In the new series, Meloni's Stabler works with the Organized Crime Control Bureau, alongside Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt), Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger), Det. Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello), and Det. Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez).

NBC's Law & Order night starts Thursdays with the original series at 8 p.m. ET. SVU follows at 9 p.m. ET, with Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows are available to stream on Peacock Fridays.