Justin Hartley's Next Show After 'This Is Us' Gets Massive Premiere Date

CBS revealed its fall 2023 schedule and previewed what's to come for midseason, including Justin Hartley's first show post-This Is Us, which will have a pretty big premiere night. Formerly titled The Never Game, Hartley's Tracker is set to premiere after Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. That may be the biggest premiere lead-in for a show to have, and with Tracker getting the special honors, CBS is sure putting a lot of trust into it.

In the new drama, Justin Hartley portrays lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while working on his own fractured family as he roams the country as a "reward seeker." Tracker, based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffrey Deaver, marks the actor's first big TV role since This Is Us ended last year.

Coincidentally, Tracker marks the second time Justin Hartley has been in a series that aired after the Super Bowl. Season 2, Episode 14 of This Is Us served as the game's lead-out program in 2018, garnering an impressive nearly 27 million viewers as fans were taken back to that fateful night that Pearson matriarch Jack lost his life in the appropriately named "Super Bowl Sunday."

CBS initially ordered Tracker to series in December 2022, after piloting it for over a year, so it has definitely been a very long time coming. Along with Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene also star. The team will be enjoying quite a prime premiere spot following the Super Bowl, and it's going to be exciting to see how well the series does in that timeslot, especially once we know who will be going head-to-head for the championship.

While it's great that Tracker will be premiering after the Super Bowl, it is disappointing to know that the premiere is so far away. However, following the long hype surrounding the series, plus its Super Bowl premiere, it should hopefully do well enough for its first season that the wait will be worth it. Plus, at this point, fans shouldn't have to worry about the writers' strike causing any delays, at least for now, but that does all depend on how long it lasts. Hopefully, February 11 will be here before we know it, and Justin Hartley is back on our screens in Tracker.