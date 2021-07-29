'Jeopardy!': Levar Burton's Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction to His Guest Hosting Stint

✖

LeVar Burton's daughter Mica Burton hilariously teased her father over his recent guest hosting stint on Jeopardy!. In a TikTok video, which was reposted on her Twitter, the younger Burton poked some fun at her father's hosting job while watching an episode with him at home. “Bless [my dad] for putting up with me,” she wrote alongside the funny recording.

She started by playing out a bit where she's confused by him being on TV and in his living room chair at the same time. “He’s there, but he’s there. But he’s on TV. But he’s there,” Mica said in the clip. The "Roots" alum played along with his daughter's comedy routine, playfully telling her to cut it out as he was trying to examine his performance. She captioned the original post on TikTok saying, “Messing with my dad while he’s on TV. The ‘will you stop?!’ is so dad of him.”

The Reading Rainbow star was announced as a guest host on the daytime game show after an online campaign was launched on his behalf, urging producers to give him a shot. Given how beloved its original host, Alex Trebek, was, LeVar admits he felt some anxiety about stepping into these large shoes. “This was a real challenge,” he told AP News. “The pressure, the natural tendency was to want to live up to Alex’s example, his legacy. I came backstage after taping the first episode and I said to [my wife] Stephanie, ‘Well, how did I do?’” Burton continued, recalling his wife's reaction: “She said, ‘Ehhh.'" He went on to share that his hosting experience was “really, really, really scary.”

At the time of the campaign, Burton responded to the motion with added excitement. "I think that having the job of hosting Jeopardy!, for me, it just feels like a natural progression," he explained on The Tamron Hall Show. "It encompasses almost everything that I've been about for the last 45 years of my career. It just seems like a good fit to me."

"That's why I was so public about it," he continued. "It could have backfired, but I felt like if I didn't do everything I could to advocate for the job, I would never forgive myself. So, I took a risk, and was very, very public about wanting the job."