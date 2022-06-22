'Jeopardy!' Fans Think Buzzy Cohen's Cryptic Tweet Means He Will Return as Host

Jeopardy fans suspect that Buzzy Cohen may be back to hosting the show soon. Cohen was one of the popular guest hosts last season and is a former champion of the quiz show himself. After he made a few cryptic remarks about Jeopardy on social media, fans are hoping he will be back soon.

Jeopardy has been hosted by actress Mayim Bialik and former champion Ken Jennings so far this season. There's a new edition of Celebrity Jeopardy coming up soon, and most fans assumed that Bialik would be the host. However, last week Cohen posted a GIF that raised some eyebrows. When a blogger tweeted speculation about the Celebrity Jeopardy host, Cohen responded with an image of Yoda in Star Wars: Episode V, saying: "No, there is another."

In another tweet last week, Cohen thanked the "camera guys on [as yet unannounced project]" for recommending a coffee brand to him, further hinting that he has a TV project in the works. Fans were quick to assume it had something to do with Jeopardy.

So far, nothing has been confirmed -- but that means nothing has been disproved either. Here's a look at the fan response to the idea of Cohen returning to Jeopardy or Celebrity Jeopardy.