'Jeopardy!' Fans Single out 'Awkward' Mayim Bialik Habit

Another day, another complaint about Jeopardy! and its new hosts. Much drama has happened in the wake of Alex Trebek's passing. There is no shortage of criticism of the show's current format, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings sharing hosting duties. According to TV Insider, the Blossom alum is taking time away from the show in solidarity with the WGA strike.

Despite this, her previously recorded episodes are still airing and fans are combing through to ruin their viewing experience. The focus now, according to TV Insider, is Bialik's manner of speech on the nightly quiz show.

I wish I could understand WHY she does those awkward pauses. Is she looking to judges for confirmation? Is she waiting to hear from producers? WHAT? We can't see her face, so it's hard to know. As much as I LOVE J!, I dread seeing her host. It's going to be along summer... — Lady Carolyn Young of Glencoe🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@catenemslayla) May 30, 2023

"Mayim is so awkward and robotic," a supposed fan wrote on social media. "Why does she pause so long before every weird '.....that's it!' or '...yes!' Waiting for producers to give the thumbs up? Especially bad after watching Ken host Jeopardy Masters for the last three weeks. Please just make him the full time host."

Another added that The Big Bang Theory alum's speech pattern is affecting the game. "Mayim's tendency to pause when confirming the correct answer drives me nuts," they wrote. "Often times, it results in contestants attempting to clarify their response – when they don't need to. It happened at least twice in that episode from the other night."

Another said that the pauses were making "contestants feel insecure" like they were delivering wrong responses. "Someone really needs to talk w/her about it. It's distracting for audience & contestants alike," they wrote.

She had plenty of defenders, though, which gives the issue the tribal feel everything apparently has to revolve around today. Not even Jeopardy! is safe. "If the contestants have a problem with her the PTB [Powers That Be] will get word and find another. I find her just fine. She is one intelligent & educated woman," one fan wrote. "I think Mayim is improving," another added. "Been watching her TikToks and truly appreciate her. If there were one host only I would pick Ken on pedigree alone, but I can fully accept Mayim as cohost now."

Another defender noted that Bialik is the only permanent host of Jeopardy! and folks should learn to enjoy or at least accept her in the position. Nobody seemed to think about the show editing anything, something they must not do. She's just doing those pauses on purpose, like the kid from Malcolm in the Middle.