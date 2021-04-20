'Jeopardy!' Fans Reveals Their Weirdest and Most Captivating Dream Hosts

Jeopardy! is working its way through a long list of guest hosts, but many fans feel it does not think far enough outside the box. Starting on Sunday, Twitter users amused each other by pitching the guest hosts they'd be most excited to see on the game show. The results created some hilarious hypothetical scenarios.

Screenwriter Michael Schur appears to have gotten the trend started late on Sunday night with a tweet reading: "Who's someone they could give the Jeopardy hosting gig to that would make you watch every episode, every day, never missing a single second? I'll start." Schur included a photo of filmmaker Werner Herzog without comment, though many readers immediately began to speculate about how Herzog's Jeopardy! episodes would go. He is known for his slow, ponderous way of speaking which is made all the more ominous and by his accent.

They'd have to let Werner write all Final Jeopardy questions, which would inevitably be existential and impossible to answer with words. "Under your podium, you will find a camera and an unhatched egg. With them, you will need to compose a question to the answer: Existence." — Blaise Hemingway (@TheHemiSphere) April 19, 2021

Fans, followers and fellow Jeopardy! enthusiasts were quick to respond with their own suggestions, ranging from sincere and well-thought-out to absurd and outrageous. Many would have taken the low-key trivia show and made it into a reality TV free for all.

This week, Jeopardy! welcomed its new guest host CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. The show does not intend to name a new permanent host until the end of this season, and it may or may not be one of the guest hosts to grace the show in 2021. In the meantime, here is a look at the wildest guest hosts Twitter could come up with.