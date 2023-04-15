Jamie Lee Curtis' Forgotten 'NCIS' Role Resurfaces

Jamie Lee Curtis may be an Oscar-winning actress now, but one of her previous TV roles has resurfaced, and it was from when she was on NCIS. Prior to the Oscars, the NCIS TikTok account reminded their followers that Curtis once portrayed the head of the DOD's PsyOps Division, Samantha Ryan. Her character came during perhaps one of the biggest villain arcs in the series, Harper Dearing, who wanted revenge for his son, Evan Dearing. Not to mention, she also had a thing with Mark Harmon's Gibbs.

Curtis appeared in just five episodes of Season 9, but she made quite the impact. In order to protect her son, who was being watched by Harper Dearing, she ended up leaving. It was at a good time, too, as Dearing left a bomb in Director Vance's car, and the explosion at the Navy Yard ended the season with unknown fates and a heck of a way to end the story.

Fans haven't seen Jamie Lee Curtis' Dr. Samantha Ryan since the Season 9 finale, and it's unknown if she'll ever reprise the role. It's been over 10 years since those episodes, and there's no indication that she'll come back. However, now that the role has been brought up again on social media, fans are surely clamoring for more. With Season 21 happening, who knows who will make an appearance, no matter how long it's been.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is a busy woman following her Oscar win, with a total of eight upcoming projects, according to IMDb. Her next role is set to be in the live-action remake of The Haunted Mansion as the psychic medium spirit Madame Leota. Her range of roles prove that she can do anything and play anyone, and if she chooses to return to NCIS or its spin-offs in a different role, I'm sure fans won't complain.

NCIS has had some pretty major guest stars over the years, on top of Jamie Lee Curtis. From First Lady Michelle Obama to Melora Hardin to Bellamy Young to Julie Benz to even a young Abigail Breslin, there's been a huge variety of actors that were either just starting out or were already A-listers. It will be intriguing to see what guest stars will come to the Navy Yard for Season 21 and if any of them will have a multi-episode arc like Jamie Lee Curtis, though no one will do it quite like her.