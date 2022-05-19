'Impractical Jokers' Sets Season 9 Return Date Revealed

✖

Impractical Jokers has officially set its Season 9 return date. According to TV Insider, the new season of the TruTV series will premiere on July 16. Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Sal Vulcano are all coming back, and they'll be bringing celebrity guests with them, such as Method Man, Colin Jost, and Chris Jericho. Notably, former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto left the series following Season 8.

Gatto revealed his exit from Impractical Jokers on New Year's Eve, taking to Instagram to issue a statement. "Hey, Everyone. Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers," he wrote. "Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

Gatto continued, "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."

He added, "To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves." Gatto concluded his statement by writing, "As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you."

In response to Gatto's announcement, the remaining Impractical Jokers issued a joint statement. "After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe," they wrote. "While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family."