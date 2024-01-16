'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Release Date's Month Leaked by Matt Smith

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith may have just given fans their most specific hint yet about when Season 2 of the series will premiere. Fans had already heard that the show would be premiering in the summer – perhaps earlier than than were anticipating. During a podcast interview last week, Smith narrowed it down even further by saying he has heard the show will be back in August.

"August, I think, I think summer. This summer, yeah," Smith said on the BBC's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. On one hand, fans were excited to hear a more concrete estimate for the show to return, but on the other, many were disappointed by how far off this window is. HBO executive Casey Bloys previously said that House of the Dragon Season 2 was aiming for a premiere date in "early summer 2024," so fans were hoping to see it in June or July. To them, August is a bit of a step back. Still, Smith may not know for sure what is going on behind the scenes, and it's still possible that House of the Dragon is coming up sooner.

Smith commented on the filming process as well. He said: "I've not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year. So, we've gotta do all the ADR and all that business."

Whenever it premieres, House of the Dragon Season 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the summer. It is a Game of Thrones prequel set about 200 years before the main series, and based on George R.R. Martin's fictional history book Fire & Blood. It tells the story of a war for succession between the late king's eldest child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and his eldest son, Prince Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). While there are no White Walkers, the thing that sets this show apart from its predecessor is that it takes place before dragons went extinct, meaning there are 12 dragons present in this war.

House of the Dragon is expected to go on for either three or four seasons to tell the story laid out in Martin's book. Meanwhile, one other prequel has also been greenlit by HBO – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. It is based on Martin's novella series, "The Tales of Dunk & Egg," and it takes place about 90 years before Game of Thrones. It's a much simpler story, following a wandering knight named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, a disguised Targaryen prince named Aegon.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is in pre-production, and there's no telling when it might air. As for the other spinoffs, they are all in development, so there's no guarantee they will air at all. For some fans, the TV adaptations are just icing on the cake as they await Martin's books to conclude the main series. They are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are streaming now on Max.