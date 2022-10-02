'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor

Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.

"I don't know how things – rumors like that – get started, and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen marveled. She said that she had been told this was reported as not just a rumor, but a straight-up fact. She said that she was pleased fans had thought of her while "dream-casting" the series, but that there were no real negotiations underway for her to join the show. With that firmly established, Olsen went on to say that she would be happy to join the show if the opportunity presented itself.

"I mean, sure, yeah. [I'd like to do] anything that's worth telling – that [has] a good story, that's innovative, that [has] great characters. Yeah, sure. It's television and movies!"

At this point, it's hard to trace the rumors of Olsen's participation in House of the Dragon back to their source, though it did likely begin with some wishful thinking on fans' parts. It's not hard to imagine an A-lister like Olsen finding a role in Westeros since the franchise has re-emerged and arguably soared to new heights. In fact, Olsen is not the only one who has been dream-cast in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Other rumors circulating online suggest that Henry Cavill will take a role in on the fantasy drama as well. These do not seem to have a basis in reality either, and are likely based mostly on fan dream-casting once again. Cavill is already the lead in The Witcher, so it's clear that he has an affinity for fantasy epics.

Fans have all kinds of other ideas for House of the Dragon Season 2, with some outlandish casting suggestions including Muppets characters. So far, the most recognizable cast member to most viewers in the U.S. is probably Matt Smith, the former Doctor Who star plays Prince Daemon Targaryen. Daemon has captured viewers' imaginations with his unique brand of anti-heroism.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The show has been greenlit for a second season, but production details and a release date have not been announced yet. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's fictional history book Fire & Blood, which is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.