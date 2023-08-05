'Home Ecnomics' Star Jimmy Tatro's New Movie Hits Theaters as Fans Wait for Season 4 News

Home Economics has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, but Jimmy Tatro will be keeping fans occupied in the meantime. The actor, who portrays Connor on the ABC sitcom, stars in the new comedy Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. The feature-length adaptation of the 2020 short of the same name centers on kids from all over attending AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After Joan, its founder, falls into a coma, her "crypto-bro" son Troy takes over, joining forces with Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and a band of eccentric teachers and students to come up with a solution before opening night.

Tatro will portray Troy, and if he's anything like Connor on Home Economics, it's going to be an interesting ride. Also starring in the film includes Noah Calvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris. Theater Camp was released last month by Searchlight Pictures and currently has an 84 percent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, which really isn't too bad.

Meanwhile, Home Economics is still one of two ABC shows still in danger of cancellation, along with The Rookie: Feds. ABC decided against giving the sitcom a backorder earlier this year, ending Season 3 with just 13. In June, though, the series did get promising news when it was reported that ABC Signature and Lionsgate extended options on the main cast beyond the deadline, and before that, EP Michael Colton said they were "planning to come back." While there haven't been any updates since it's still better than nothing.

It's possible there won't be any news of a potential fourth season until after the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, and right now, there's no end in sight for either. Networks have been revising and reworking their fall 2023 schedules as they hold off most of their scripted originals for 2024. It's unknown how long the option extension will last, but hopefully, ABC will make an announcement soon, whether it's a renewal or cancellation.

The Season 3 finale of Home Economics aired back in January, so it has definitely been a while since the sitcom last aired, but waiting a little bit longer probably won't hurt. Even though Home Economics hasn't been renewed for Season 4, all three seasons are streaming on Hulu, and fans can also catch Jimmy Tatro in Theater Camp, which is in theaters now.