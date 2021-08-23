Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional
The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
During the morning show, Kotb revealed that she and Hager as well as the others on set were "a little bumming today" as they prepared to say goodbye to LaMarca, who was departing in order to spend more time with her family. With Hager praising LaMarca as "the heart and soul of our show" and both co-anchors sweetly saying, "we love our Jojo," Kotb and Hager were sure to send LaMarca off in style, surprising her with an appearance from country singer Trace Adkins. The co-hosts explained that Adkins "is one of Joanne’s all-time favorite singers, and he actually sings one of her all-time favorite songs, and that song is 'You're Gonna Miss This.'" After Adkins serenaded LaMarca with "You're Gonna Miss This," LaMarca acknowledged, "I know that I am going to miss this more than I'm going to realize."
The goodbye segment to LaMarca proved to be more than just a little emotional for just Kotb and Hager, as it also spurned plenty of emotions among viewers. As the Today With Hoda & Jenna social media accounts shared a sweet post marking "a bittersweet day," fans sounded off in the comments, with many wishing LaMarca well as the exits the day show.
It’s a bittersweet day for us as we say farewell to our beloved executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who is leaving to spend more time with her family. We asked @TraceAdkins to help us send Joanne off with a surprise. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJlmKtjLHc— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 20, 2021
It was a great surprise! @TODAYshow https://t.co/yxy2juRpjr— Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) August 21, 2021
Reacting to the special goodbye segment in her own post, LaMarca wrote, "how blessed am I to have spent the last two years [Today with Hoda & Jenna] working with the most incredible people who made this happen! And how incredible is [Trace Adkins] to sing the song that changed the way I live my life. I will be forever grateful to him."prev