Two HBO Shows Pushed to 2025

HBO has announced that it's pushed to big 2024-planned shows to 2025. According to Deadline, The White Lotus Season 3 and Welcome to Derry — a prequel spinoff of the IT franchise — will now both debut one year later than planned. The reason, it seems, is due to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"We had had [Welcome To Derry] scheduled for Halloween '24 but it will likely pushing into '25," said Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys. "White Lotus Season 3, that was going to be '24 and that's likely moving into 2025." Welcome To Derry is set in the world of Stephen King's IT and comes from Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. Andy is known for helming the films IT (2017) and IT Chapter Two (2019), which Barbara produced alongside him. Welcome To Derry stars Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. The series is based on the IT novels and is said to expand on the story in the recent films.

The White Lotus Season 1 premiered in 2021 and followed a group of vacationers at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, as a murder mystery was teased throughout all six episodes. The series is an anthology-style production, with different cast members being featured each season. Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and Molly Shannon.

In 2022, The White Lotus Season 2 debuted, with a cast that featured F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Additionally, Coolidge and Gries reprised their Season 1 roles in Season 2. It should also be noted that The White Lotus Season 1 was critically acclaimed, receiving numerous award nominations, including Emmy wins for both Coolidge, Bartlett, and White.

In addition, HBO also announced when its dark drama series Euphoria is coming back for Season 3. Variety reports that the show is currently scheduled to return in 2025. It joins The White Lotus Season 3, Welcome to Derry, and The Last of Us Season 2 as part of the shows that HBO is prioritizing once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson and debuted in 2019. The series is described by the network as focusing on "a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship." Over the first two seasons, the show has included cast members such as Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike. Sadly, one of the show's breakout stars, Angus Cloud, died in July.