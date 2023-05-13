Half of CBS' New Shows Have Been Canceled

CBS revealed its schedule for the 2023-24 season, having made its final batch of decisions earlier in the week. It seems every network has been making tough decisions for this renewal season, making it so that no show is safe, no matter how brutal it is. And for CBS, while they made some cancellations, only two of the four new shows that debuted this season made it through to the next season.

The network had to make some tough calls in order to make space in its schedule for next season, and the fact that only half of its new shows survived says a lot. Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, East New York, and True Lies all premiered this season, and while they all pulled in new fans for two of them, it just wasn't enough.