'Gossip Girl' Alum Ed Westwick Gets Grilled on TikTok by Followers for Previous Sexual Assault Allegations

With the Gossip Girl reboot underway, original series star Ed Westwick decided to capitalize on the brand momentum and remind people who he was while promoting his new film, Me, You, Madness. The actor made his debut on TikTok, starting what he thought was a new challenge. He posted a video saying "Tell me that you were on Gossip Girl without saying you were on Gossip Girl" before cutting to a clip of himself in a suit saying his trademark like "I'm Chuck Bass." He encouraged his followers to use the hashtag #StitchEd, saying that he would be "reacting to some of my favorites."

However, things did not go as Westwick expected. While there were some people who were delighted to see the teen drama alum again, many people were quick to remind everyone that Westwick was accused of several instances of sexual assault in 2017. When the video made it over to Twitter, many people shut things down right away.

Ed Westwick brings back his Gossip Girl character Chuck Bass for his TikTok debut. pic.twitter.com/KQFk9D1cvX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 9, 2021

"This is so embarrassing," one person replied. "Y’all gonna forget his sexual assaults just like that......?" another tweeted. "THIS IS MY NIGHTMARE," wrote another disgusted fan. "this was cringe as f--- and we haven’t forgotten about the multiple sexual assault allegations........," tweeted another. "He's a literal sexual predator who played a literal sexual predator its sick how some people still stan him," another put bluntly.

In 2017, actress Kristina Cohen wrote in a Facebook post that Westwick raped her in his home in 2014. Cohen alleged that a man she was dating, who she refers to simply as "the producer," brought her to Westwick's home and that Westwick suggested, "we should all f—." Cohen explained that she wanted to leave but the producer didn't want to make Westwick feel weird. Westwick suggested she take a nap in the guest room while the producer promised to smooth things over.

"So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body," Cohen wrote. "I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me. It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better."

Cohen claims that the producer accused her of being complicit in her alleged assault and she was worried about how this would affect her career if she came forward. "I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault," she explained. "Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."

A second woman, former actress Aurélie Wynn, also came forward with a similar allegation against Westwick. "And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight," she wrote. "I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out. I had terrible service in the estate without access to the wifi and had to get another friend to get me an Uber out of there while Ed was passed out."

Wynn claims that her boyfriend at the time, disgraced Glee actor Mark Salling, blamed her for the alleged assault and broke up with her. Additionally, many people around her told her to keep her experience to herself and not be "that girl."

Westwick denied the allegation. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman," he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post at the time. "I certainly have never committed rape." The Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to prosecute the Gossip Girl star.