'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed

Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.

Frosty the Snowman has a primetime spot on CBS on Nov. 25, and it is followed immediately by Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. ET. This is part of CBS' "More the Merrier" holiday schedule, which will kickstart the winter holiday season with movies, specials and themed episodes. It begins on Thanksgiving Day and continues for just over a month. While the network will be pushing many of its original creations early in the schedule, Frosty kicks off a wave of classics.

After Frosty the Snowman comes Robbie the Reindeer, a stop-motion special that first aired in 1999. This year, CBS has blocked out an hour for it on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. After that comes The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m. ET. Next, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

The holiday season is tricky for streamers and TV networks, as many viewers prioritize the classics. Nostalgia runs strong around the holidays and many families have established traditions of watching a certain movie or special together during a certain time. Frosty has now joined the ranks of the oldest specials at over five decades old. It first aired in 1969 on CBS.

Frosty the Snowman tells the story of a group of schoolchildren who come together to build a massive snowman and accidentally bring him to life by placing a magic hat on his head. However, the bright sun and heat of the day threaten to melt Frosty, and both he and his creators fear he will disappear forever. Frosty and the children try to journey to the North Pole so that he can stay frozen forever but eventually learn that that wasn't necessary. Santa Claus explains to them that the magic animated Frosty is related to Christmas, and he will be able to return to them every year when the season arrives.

As for Frosty Returns, it wasn't actually the first sequel to this special. In 1976, the original creators made Frosty's Winter Wonderland – a special about Frosty trying to find a wife. They also wrote Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July in 1979. However, Frosty Returns remains a fan favorite since it first aired in 1992.

Frosty the Snowman airs on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If that doesn't suit your schedule, you can rent or purchase the movie on most digital stores, or find it on DVD or Blu-ray.