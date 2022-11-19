'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022

Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances.

CBS announced its "More the Merrier" holiday schedule last month, and Frosty was one of the most iconic titles on the list. That explains why it has a primetime spot on Black Friday, while many families will still be gathered for Thanksgiving weekend. It will be immediately followed by a broadcast of Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Other than that, CBS' schedule for the weekend and the rest of the year is full of holiday-themed episodes, originals, specials and movies.

After Frosty the Snowman comes Robbie the Reindeer, a stop-motion special that first aired in 1999. This year, CBS has blocked out an hour for it on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. After that comes The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m. ET. Next, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

The holiday season is tricky for streamers and TV networks, as many viewers prioritize the classics. Nostalgia runs strong around the holidays and many families have established traditions of watching a certain movie or special together during a certain time. Frosty has now joined the ranks of the oldest specials at over five decades old. It first aired in 1969 on CBS.

Frosty the Snowman tells the story of a group of schoolchildren who come together to build a massive snowman and accidentally bring him to life by placing a magic hat on his head. However, the bright sun and heat of the day threaten to melt Frosty, and both he and his creators fear he will disappear forever. Frosty and the children try to journey to the North Pole so that he can stay frozen forever but eventually learn that that wasn't necessary. Santa Claus explains to them that the magic animated Frosty is related to Christmas, and he will be able to return to them every year when the season arrives.

As for Frosty Returns, it wasn't actually the first sequel to this special. In 1976, the original creators made Frosty's Winter Wonderland – a special about Frosty trying to find a wife. They also wrote Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July in 1979. However, Frosty Returns remains a fan favorite since it first aired in 1992.

Frosty the Snowman airs on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If that doesn't suit your schedule, you can rent or purchase the movie on most digital stores, or find it on DVD or Blu-ray.