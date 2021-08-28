'Friday Night Lights': How Connie Britton Feels About Possible Reboot or Revival

✖

Reboots and sequels are all the rage in Hollywood, with classic shows like Roseanne, Frasier, and Full House getting a 21st-century facelift. However, fans of NBC's beloved football drama Friday Night Lights probably shouldn't hold their breath. Connie Britton was asked about the possibility of returning to the role of Tami Taylor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and while she liked the idea of a reunion in 2021 for the tenth anniversary of the show's finale, the White Lotus star didn't see a need to return to the Dillon Panthers. "We'll do a reunion for sure, like a cast reunion, [but] I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," Britton explained.

Much of the cast, including Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemmons, Michael B. Jordan, Jurnee Smollett, and Taylor Kitsch, have all gone on to do big things in Hollywood, so it would be virtually impossible to get a satisfying reboot together. Plus, Britton believes that the original run of Friday Night Lights ended as it should. "I heard inklings a few years ago that they were gonna make another Friday Night Lights," Britton said. "Now meanwhile, we know we've already had a movie, we already had this TV show, and then if they were to do it again with like a whole different iteration of it, I don't know. I would think that would be sort of odd."

Britton acknowledged that it'd "be nice to see where Coach and Tammy are 15 years down the line," she said that she doesn't see "us going back into those stories and those particular characters' lives." However, she assured fans that "it worked out" between Coach Taylor (Chandler)and Tami. "Listen," she said, "that bond is tight. Airtight."

This isn't the first time that Britton has shot down the idea of a Friday Night Lights reboot. Britton was asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live back in 2018 about the possibility, and Britton clearly didn't want to mess with a good thing."Is that still being talked about?" she replied. "Guys, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t."

"I think that the consensus is they want to just let it lie," Britton went on to say. "I’ve kind of come full circle because I was all for it in the beginning. I think if we had done it early on. But now I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way. It was just so beautifully done and beautifully arched. I think we kind of did it."