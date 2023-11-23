Fox Spring 2024 Schedule Revealed
'The Masked Singer,' 'The Cleaning Lady,' and 'Animal Control' are among the returning shows for early 2024 on Fox.
Fox has finally released its spring 2024 schedule, and there are some big changes. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, networks are itching save the 2023-24 season. Writers were quick to get back to work after the WGA strike ended, and now shows are preparing to get back into full production after Thanksgiving. Now, networks are releasing their highly-anticipated midseason schedules, including Fox.
Perhaps the most notable change is the fact that 9-1-1: Lone Star is not included. The most-watched series on Fox is being held off for next fall. Meanwhile, Family Guy is switching to Wednesday nights, and fan-favorite shows Animal Control, Alert, and The Cleaning Lady are among the shows returning. New shows The Floor and We Are Family will be making their debuts. Check out Fox's full spring 2024 schedule below!
Tuesday, January 2
8 PM — Celebrity Name That Tune (Winter premiere)
9 PM — The Floor (Series premiere)
Wednesday, January 3
8 PM — I Can See Your Voice (Season 3 premiere)
9 PM — We Are Family (Series premiere)
Sunday, January 7
8 PM & live to all timezones — Grimsburg (Special preview)
8:30 PM & live to all timezones — Krapopolis
9 PM — Bob's Burgers
9:30 PM — The Great North (Season 4 premiere)
Monday, January 22
8 PM — TMZ Investigates (Season premiere)
9 PM — America's Most Wanted (Season 2 premiere)
Sunday, January 28
10 PM (after NFC Championship Game) & live to all timezones — Next Level Chef (Special preview)
Thursday, February 1
8 PM — Next Level Chef (Time period premiere)
9 PM — Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 2 premiere)
Sunday, February 18
8 PM — The Simpsons
8:30 PM — Krapopolis
9 PM — The Great North (Time period premiere)
9:30 PM — Grimsburg (Time period premiere)
Thursday, March 5
8 PM — The Cleaning Lady (Season 3 premiere)
9 PM — Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2 premiere)
Wednesday, March 6
8 PM — The Masked Singer (Season 11 premiere)
9 PM — Animal Control (Season 2 premiere)
9:30 PM — Family Guy (Spring premiere)