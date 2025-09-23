First Trailer for Celebrity-Focused ‘The Traitors’ Spinoff Released

Ready for the return of The Traitors, with a twist?

Unlike the American version of The Traitors, the UK version primarily features regular people as contestants. Now, the Brits are taking a page out of the USA’s playbook, as The Celebrity Traitors UK premieres worldwide on October 8, including a cast of huge names that are well known to everyone all over the globe.

For those unaware, The Traitors is a worldwide hit reality competition where a group of contestants work together to figure out who among them is “murdering” them and eliminating them from the game. Think Among Us, Mafia, or Secret Hitler as a TV show and you’ve got a good idea of how things play out.

Both the US and UK versions of The Traitors are filmed in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, although the hosts are a little different. Alan Cumming hosts the American version, whereas Claudia Winkleman hosts the British version. Both versions have now run for three seasons.

The biggest names to Americans for this version of Traitors are actor Stephen Fry, Olympic diver Tom Daley, Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, Bridget Jones star Celia Imrie, and The Fall of the House of Usher actor Ruth Codd. Other contestants include Lucy Beaumont, David Olusoga, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, Jonathan Ross, Joe Marler, Kate Garraway, Mark Bonnar, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, and Tameka Empson.

The Celebrity Traitors premieres on the BBC next month on October 8.