Final 'Yellowstone' Episodes Get Release Date at Paramount

Taylor Sheridan's saga of the Dutton Ranch will officially come to an end next year. Seven months after the first part of the Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone Season 5 concluded, it was announced Tuesday, per Deadline, that Yellowstone will premiere its final episodes on Paramount Network in November 2024. The announcement also came with news that Paramount has greenlit two new spinoff series, the prequel series 1944 and the contemporary spinoff 2024, both working titles.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and we're just getting started," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

Co-created by Sheridan alongside John Lindon, Yellowstone debuted in June 2018. The hit series stars Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. Yellowstone also stars Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. The series has been a massive success, with the Season 5 premiere shattering ratings records in all demographics and drawing in 12.1 million live-plus-same-day viewers, marking the biggest premiere for the show. Despite that success, Paramount Network confirmed in May that the show would conclude with Season 5.

While Yellowstone is ending, the story of the Dutton ranch will continue through its various spinoffs. Joining the existing prequels 1883 and 1923, both on Paramount+, will be the new spinoffs 1944 and 2024. 1944 will be a prequel series to Yellowstone, though details remain unclear. 2024, meanwhile, will be set in the present. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the series is expected to "continue exploring the Dutton family dynasty with new characters and locations, as well as some existing characters." Both new shows, which have working titles, will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Yellowstone concludes its five-season run on Paramount Network. The early seasons of the series are currently airing weekly on CBS, with all seasons available to stream on Peacock. 1883 and 1923 both stream on Paramount+.