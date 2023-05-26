'Euphoria' Season 3 Delayed

It's going to be a little be longer until Euphoria Sundays are back. Via Deadline, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, confirmed that the Zendaya-led drama has been pushed back another year. The series, which aired its Season 2 finale in February 2022, was initially supposed to premiere its third season in 2024. Unfortunately, due to multiple factors, such as creator and showrunner Sam Levinson's The Idol, the ongoing writers' strike, and Emmy winner Zendaya's busy schedule, fans are now waiting an additional year.

"Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," Orsi shared. "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."

It is definitely disappointing to know that we will have to wait even longer to find out what happened after that insane cliffhanger when Ashtray was killed, and Fez was also shot. The series has become quite a fan-favorite among people, even coining Euphoria Sundays for when the series dropped new episodes. Now with even more time until the third season, it's going to be such a hard wait.

Just because Euphoria likely won't be coming back until 2025 doesn't mean that fans will have necessarily have to be without the series for that long. In between Seasons 1 and 2, HBO released two holiday specials centering on Zendaya's Rue and Hunter Schaffer's Jules, so it's possible that the same thing could happen while waiting for next season. Though, for now, it seems like it's still going to be a while until fans get any type of Euphoria content.

Knowing that Euphoria Season 3 won't be premiering until 2025 at the earliest is sad, but at least fans can always rewatch the first two seasons on the newly-rebranded Max. Plus, it's always possible that the drama could come back earlier than 2025, depending on schedules. As of now, fans will be waiting quite some time for Euphoria Sundays again. Hopefully, the series returns sooner, or there's some specials to keep fans occupied until then. We'll just have to keep a lookout for any information and anxiously wait for Season 3 to premiere.