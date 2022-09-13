Viewers Slam 2022 Emmys for Leaving out Olivia Newton-John From 'In Memoriam'

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in memoriam segment featured John Legend performing his new song "Pieces" as tributes to the television stars Hollywood list in the past year played above him. Betty White, Anne Heche, Sidney Poitier, Ray Liotta, Michael Nesmith, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and many more were featured in the segment. However, Olivia Newton-John was one of the notable absences during the segment.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at 73, following a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was primarily known for her string of hit singles in the 1970s and 1980s, including "I Honestly Love You," "Let Me Be There," "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)," and "Physical." She also starred in the classic 1978 musical Grease alongside John Travolta and the 1980 cult film Xanadu, which both had hugely successful soundtrack albums.

Newton-John never earned an Emmy nomination, but she did make appearances on television throughout her life. In 1995, she starred in the Australian series The Man from Snowy River. She had guest appearances on Murphy Brown, Tracey Takes On..., Bette, Glee, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, and Ned and Stacey. Newton-John also appeared on dozens of Australian shows before she found international stardom. Although she was not mentioned in the broadcast, Newton-John is included on the Emmys' online in memoriam page.