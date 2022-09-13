Viewers Slam 2022 Emmys for Leaving out Olivia Newton-John From 'In Memoriam'
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in memoriam segment featured John Legend performing his new song "Pieces" as tributes to the television stars Hollywood list in the past year played above him. Betty White, Anne Heche, Sidney Poitier, Ray Liotta, Michael Nesmith, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and many more were featured in the segment. However, Olivia Newton-John was one of the notable absences during the segment.
Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at 73, following a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was primarily known for her string of hit singles in the 1970s and 1980s, including "I Honestly Love You," "Let Me Be There," "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)," and "Physical." She also starred in the classic 1978 musical Grease alongside John Travolta and the 1980 cult film Xanadu, which both had hugely successful soundtrack albums.
Newton-John never earned an Emmy nomination, but she did make appearances on television throughout her life. In 1995, she starred in the Australian series The Man from Snowy River. She had guest appearances on Murphy Brown, Tracey Takes On..., Bette, Glee, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, and Ned and Stacey. Newton-John also appeared on dozens of Australian shows before she found international stardom. Although she was not mentioned in the broadcast, Newton-John is included on the Emmys' online in memoriam page.
Newton-John wasn't the only celebrity missed
DID THEY REALLY JUST NOT PUT OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN ON THE EMMYS IN MEMORIAM????/!:&:!;!/&:!/!!:!/!:!/'— echo/finn🍒uni era (@ohraditsecho) September 13, 2022
Many other stars were not mentioned on the broadcast, notes Deadline. Beverly Hills, 90210 actors Denise Dowse and Joe E. Tata were not included. Patt Carroll, Mary Alice, Taurean Blacque, Larry Storch, Lenny Von Dohlen, Maggie Peterson, Charles Siebert, Philip Baker Hall, David Birney, and Scoey Mitchell were also missing.
'Why no tribute to Olivia Newton-John?!'
@TelevisionAcad #Emmys2022— Robbie Mueller (@RobbieM10063851) September 13, 2022
Why no tribute to Olivia Newton-John?! TV specials that were successful, TV movies, episodes of TV shows, etc?
So why no Tribute for this lovely and loving woman?!
Scroll on to see how fans responded to Newton-John's absence during the broadcast.
Newton-John even won an Emmy!
WHAT?! Why wasn't Olivia Newton-John in #Emmys2022 in memoriam?— Del Shores (@DelShores) September 13, 2022
Newton-John's absence was even more shocking because she did television work. Although she was never nominated for a Primetime Emmy, she did win a Daytime Emmy in 1999 for "This Is Our Moment," a song featured in As The World Turns.
'Shame on you'
Tonight’s Emmy broadcast is just *awful*. Just. Awful. The “trying-so-hard-to-be-funny” is just…*not* working.
Also, shame on you, @TelevisionAcad, for failing to include Olivia Newton-John in your In Memoriam tribute. #Emmy #Emmys2022— Oh, hello there! (@mintlipgloss) September 13, 2022
"Deeply disappointed in the omission of Olivia Newton-John during the #Emmys2022. She won a trophy for songwriting and appeared in several TV movies," one fan wrote.
'How do you forget Olivia Newton-John?'
Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John. #Emmys2022— Emily The Strange || ENFP || 38 || She/Her (@StrangerEmmie) September 13, 2022
"How do forget Olivia Newton-John??? How dare you," one angry fan wrote. "She is and always will be an icon. And you forgot her????"
Norm Macdonald fans weren't happy either
No Olivia Newton-John #inmemoriam. She had an excellent ABC special with Abba and Andy Gibb! #Emmys #Emmys2022 https://t.co/VnBD8S1HD7— Robin Carr ♌️ (@robincarr) September 13, 2022
Comedian Norm Macdonald's absence also drew plenty of attention. However, Macdonald was honored during last year's Emmys ceremony. Macdonald died on Sept. 14, 2021, days before the 2021 Emmys. Some felt he still should have been mentioned though, since his posthumous special Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special earned three Emmy nominations, the only nods of his career.