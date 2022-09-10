Emmys 2022: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

We're officially on the cusp of awards season, with the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards landing on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The nominees for the show will be vying for the gold, while those who were snubbed remain at home wondering what happened.

Euphoria, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Ozark, Yellowjackets and several others are holding down the major nominations, with a few shows bowing out with final seasons this time around. While it might seem like Better Call Saul would be in that pack, it has the luxury of getting another chance in 2023 for its final season, which just wrapped up.

How to Watch Emmys 2022

What: 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

Date: September 12, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Location: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California

Online Stream: Peacock TV

On TV: NBC, local affiliate or streaming platform for platforms like YouTubeTV or fubo.

Still, we'll find out this year's big winners on Monday, and it'll represent a first for the telecast thanks to Peacock. For the first time, viewers can live-stream the awards on the platform with a platinum subscription. Meanwhile, viewers can still tune in to watch the broadcast on NBC or use their preferred method to watch live television, like YouTube, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling or any other options.

And for those seeking coverage from the red carpet, E! Entertainment will have that for you starting at 6 p.m. ET, while host Kenan Thompson is looking to bring his MVP status from Saturday Night Live to the telecast. "Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, likable, and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself," NBC Universal Television and Streaming VP of Live Events Jen Neal said. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

Sydney Sweeney might be the big nominee for the night, holding two nominations for bother Euphoria and White Lotus. While Ted Lasso looks to repeat this year thanks to its 20 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. There's also the possibility of Squid Game walking away with plenty of hardware as the first non-English language series to earn a nomination for best drama. You can check out the full listing of nominees here, and check back for the winners as they're live-updated during the broadcast.