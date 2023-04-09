Don Lemon's CNN Morning Show Co-Host Slated to Fill Major Time Slot

One of Don Lemon's morning co-hosts at CNN is making a move to prime time. According to the New York Post and other outlets, Kaitlan Collins will anchor the 9 p.m. hour in the coming week, stepping on Lemon's former territory amid their reported daytime feud.

CNN announced that Collins will host Monday through Thursday, with the possibility to add in Friday's broadcast. According to the Post, some at CNN are saying the move is a trial run for a permanent spot, while others deny the reports.

"I think it's fair to say Chris Licht and leadership have been impressed," a source close to CNN head Chris Licht said. "She's his favorite." The move to primetime was first reported by Puck's Dylan Byers and it follows the recent high-profile woes with CNN This Morning and the embattled Lemon.

Recent reports have highlighted Lemon's past incidents and relationships at CNN, his move to the mornings after his 10 p.m. show was canceled by Licht, and finally the frosty relationship with Collins and co-host Poppy Harlow. Lemon's on-air comments have caused trouble for the personality, but he also reportedly screamed at Collins after a broadcast in December, leaving people at CNN frosty toward Lemon.

Variety dropped the latest details on Lemon's alleged reputation at CNN, including feuds with fellow anchors, "diva-like" behavior, and disrespectful comments toward female co-workers. Despite the report from Variety shaking some pillars at CNN, it didn't have an influence on the Collins decision.

This is not her first time hosting in primetime, according to the Post. The former White House reporter and youngest chief correspondent in the network's history filled in to host the primetime slot originally held down by Chris Cuomo before his firing.

While Collins could easily lead her own program, recent reports have indicated Licht is angling to have a one-a-week show in the spot hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley. The final plan remains to be seen.