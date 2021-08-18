Disney+ Finally Adding This Classic ‘90s Cartoon

✖

Disney+ will be adding the classic 90's cartoon Pepper Ann to its catalog starting September 8th –– five days before its 25th anniversary. The catch is, it's only the first three of the five seasons joining the streaming platform. Nevertheless, fans of the series should be excited about the new addition considering there have been many requests for the show to be added to the catalog since its launch in Dec. 2019.

"Can't believe Pepper Ann is finally making it's way to Disney+, September 8th! Not only can l relive this awesome series, but we can finally get some HD gifs from this wonderfully weird slice of life! Big inspiration on my writing!" one fan wrote, celebrating the news on Twitter.

The popular animated series followed the titular character and her somewhat zany shenanigans with her friends and family but it became notable for tackling certain problems like body issues, school assignments, and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household. It also created parodies of popular films that many of its fans during its heyday probably hadn't watched yet. The series was created by Sue Rose, who went on to help create multiple influential kid's TV shows like Unfabulous starring Emma Roberts, Angela Anaconda, The Sleepover Club, and most recently Doc McStuffins

Pepper Ann gets added on Disney+ USA on September 8th 5 days before it's 24th Anniversary This was @DisneyTVA's first show created by a woman before Star Vs The Forces Of Evil, The Owl House, Kiff,Rise Up Sing Loud etc... pic.twitter.com/nXOyHJiF5g — Disney TV Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) August 17, 2021

“I didn't set out to create a TV show,” Rose recently told Vice of the series, which was created from a magazine comic in 1997. “I set out to create a story about a girl. And a funny girl who makes mistakes and then has an opportunity to learn from them.”She added: “I wasn’t [thinking], what kind of characters are needed on TV? Or, is this going to be tough because it’s different? It wasn’t anything that entered into my mind other than this is the story I would like to tell. Pepper Ann was based on me as a nerdy 12-year-old, but really, Pepper Ann’s sort of larger-than-life imagination.”