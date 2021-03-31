'CSI' Officially Revived, 3 Original Stars Confirmed to Return

✖

Another revival is on the books, with a reboot of CSI officially on the way, TV Line reports. The new project, which is equal parts reboot and revival, will be titled CSI: Vegas and will pick up two years after the original show's conclusion. Original series stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham will all return as series regulars.

Petersen starred as Gil, Fox played Sara and Langham was lab tech David Hodges. New cast members will include Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. The new series, which has potential to be an ongoing show rather than a limited series, was originally scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2020 to celebrate the original show's 20th anniversary, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation ran from 2000-2015 and spawned multiple spinoff series including CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber.