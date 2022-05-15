Classic TV Show's Revival Not Moving Forward at ABC

✖

ABC's attempt to revive the classics of the early '90s has come to an end. According to Deadline, the L.A. Law sequel series has joined the network's NYPD Blue sequel in the vault, with ABC passing on the pilot starring the returning Blair Underwood.

Underwood would've reprised his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins and executive produced the series. A pilot has been created and won't be reworked at ABC, opening the door for other outlets to pick it up potentially.

According to Deadline, the pilot seemed to suffer from trying too hard to live up to expectations for the Steven Bochco revival, similar to how his NYPD Blue tried to resurface. Underwood received praise, though, in his return. He would've been joined by Corbin Bernsen's return as Arnie Becker and a slew of new stars to fill out the cast. According to Deadline, this includes Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim, Juliana Harkavey and Kacey Rohl.

The pilot would have positioned the show's iconic law firm, McKenzie Brackman, as a firm specializing in high-profile cases that are grabbing headlines and creating outrage. Going by the name Becker Rollins, named for Bernsen and Underwood's characters, would've set the show up to tackle some of the more hot button issues we see daily.

So now L.A. Law's revival joins the likes of Coach, The Powerpuff Girls, Murphy Brown, and two attempts at The Fugitive. It is also Underwood's second failed revival following 2013's Ironside reboot with Underwood in the titular role made famous by Raymond Burr. L.A. Law isn't completely dead just yet, in any case. The door is still open for another network or streaming service.

Saved By the Bell earned itself two seasons at Peacock. Could L.A. Law's revival make a return there too? The original aired its run on NBC from 1986 until 1994, so it would be fitting. With the passing of Steven Bochco in 2018, his influence would be far away, so capturing what made the show special in those prized years might be gone.