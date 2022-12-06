'Chicago Fire' Casts 'One Tree Hill' Star

Chicago Fire has cast a One Tree Hill star in a mysterious new role. Jana Kramer, 38, who played Alex Dupre on the CW series, shared some photos from the set of NBC's firefighter series, showing her hanging out with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide. "Instagram VS reality. So much fun filming Chicago Fire," she wrote in the post's caption. "The kindest crew and cast around!"

At this time, no details are known about Kramer's role, but if attempt to speculate based on her sleek pantsuit and the office setting she appears to be working in, it could be possible she is playing a lawyer or some other type of legal personnel. It is also unclear if this will be a guest-starring role or something longer. Notably, Kramer previously competed on Dancing with the Stars, and in the comments on her new post, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Iniba exclaimed, "that is one of my favorite shows! I watch the Chicagos every Wednesday!" So, it is probably safe to say that Kramer will have some diehard fans watching when her Chicago Fire episode debuts.

