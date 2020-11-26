'Charlie Brown Thanksgiving': Why Woodstock Isn't Technically a Cannibal in Controversial Dinner Scene

✖

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving recently aired on PBS, marking the start of the holiday season. As always, the special found itself at the center of controversy for a couple of different reasons. One of those controversies ties back to Woodstock, who could be seen eating turkey during the group's Thanksgiving feast. The moment sparked many fans to speak out, with some saying that Woodstock is a cannibal for eating another bird. Although, technically, the famous character isn't exactly a cannibal for one very particular reason.

The controversial scene in question involves Snoopy and Woodstock, who are seated at the table whilst enjoying a legitimate Thanksgiving meal (instead of the popcorn and buttered toast that the other characters ate). Snoopy begins to cut the turkey and he then offers a plate to his friend, who gladly accepts the portion and begins to chow down on it. The scene typically stirs up a great deal of conversation on social media, with users questioning why Woodstock would be eating another bird. Some of those users even went so far as to say it was an example of cannibalism, as one viewer wrote, "Watched "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on PBS Last night,

at the closing scene Snoopy and Woodstock ate Turkey and realized Woodstock is eating another bird and OMG Woodstock is a cannibal ........LOL."

Woodstock is a cannibal! pic.twitter.com/d69B3fsynw — Scott Korin (@scottkorin) November 24, 2020

However, if you want to get technical about A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Woodstock, the yellow bird isn't actually a cannibal. Since cannibal means that one would eat their own species, Woodstock isn't technically engaging in it, as he is a yellow canary and, obviously, not a turkey. So, viewers don't need to be concerned about Woodstock chowing down on his Thanksgiving meal. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired on PBS on Sunday. In case you missed it, the special is streaming on Apple TV+ and will available to watch for free from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.

In addition to airing the Peanuts' Thanksgiving special, PBS will also air A Charlie Brown Christmas in December. The Christmas special will be available starting on Dec. 4 on Apple TV+. It will be available to stream for free from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13. PBS previously revealed on their Twitter account that they are "thankful" to pair with Apple TV+ in order to air both of these Charlie Brown specials.